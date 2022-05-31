Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Lifted by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.7% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 509,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after acquiring an additional 162,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.16. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

