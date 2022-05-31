Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

SPWH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 1,188,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,360. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $415.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

