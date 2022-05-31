Spore Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $468,153.51 and approximately $837.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,757.57 or 0.99994414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.