Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.54.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

