Splinterlands (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars.

