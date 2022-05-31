Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spire by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.