Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £126.03 ($159.44).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($170.80) to £132 ($167.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($171.94) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($165.99) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £125 ($158.15) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($249,873.48). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($155.62), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($831,152.58).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 205 ($2.59) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £107.70 ($136.26). 83,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £100.45 ($127.09) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($217.93). The company has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is £132.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 97.50 ($1.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

