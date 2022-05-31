SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SPI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPI Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPI Energy by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPI Energy (Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.