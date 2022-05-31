SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of SPI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.
About SPI Energy (Get Rating)
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
