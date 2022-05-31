Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $117.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

