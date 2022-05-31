SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,494,315 shares.The stock last traded at $458.34 and had previously closed at $463.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

