SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 604,463 shares.The stock last traded at $126.06 and had previously closed at $127.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

