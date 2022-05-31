Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLNO stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

