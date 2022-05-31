Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 26.9% in May

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 184.7% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,015. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

