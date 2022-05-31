Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 128.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.76. 362,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,258. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.42.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

