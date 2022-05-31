Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 1.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $89,918,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,023 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,845,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 over the last three months.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.