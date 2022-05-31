SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SLGWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.62.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
