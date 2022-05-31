Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

SWKS stock opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

