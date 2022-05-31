SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,391 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 3.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $91,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.10. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.51. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $94.21 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total value of $179,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,905 shares of company stock worth $3,355,669 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.