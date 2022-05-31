Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.03.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.