Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.03.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

