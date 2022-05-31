Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $357,963.36 and $1,695.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

