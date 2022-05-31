Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $370.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.47. 19,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,668. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.54 and its 200 day moving average is $298.28. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $179.05 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

