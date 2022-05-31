Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.42.

Shares of SBNY opened at $211.49 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $179.05 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.54 and its 200-day moving average is $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

