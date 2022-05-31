Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.14 Million

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post sales of $682.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.20 million to $752.39 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $480.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.42.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $8.03 on Monday, reaching $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,959. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.28. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $179.05 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

