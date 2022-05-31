Shutterstock, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,965,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,157,647.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

