Short Interest in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Increases By 42.4%

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 3,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

