Short Interest in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Increases By 38.9%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Shares of VIST stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $868.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Vista Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 332,634 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.