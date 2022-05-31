Short Interest in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Increases By 38.9%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.
Shares of VIST stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $868.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
About Vista Energy (Get Rating)
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
