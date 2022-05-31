Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Increases By 51.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7,606.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

