Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Expands By 35.5%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SES from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SES from €7.30 ($7.85) to €8.40 ($9.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale increased their target price on SES from €9.30 ($10.00) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. SES has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.