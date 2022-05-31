Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Declines By 29.5%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SALM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,709. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

SALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.