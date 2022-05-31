Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Declines By 30.2%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

RYAAY stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $90.59. 15,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,670. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

