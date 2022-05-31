Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Drops By 33.8%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $18.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 22.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

