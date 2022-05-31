Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Grows By 46.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Rexel has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Get Rexel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Rexel from €23.00 ($24.73) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Rexel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.