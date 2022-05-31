Short Interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Declines By 24.7%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,824. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $389.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

