Short Interest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increases By 46.0%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 849,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

