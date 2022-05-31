Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Increases By 53.1%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. 54,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,005. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

