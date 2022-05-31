Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Expands By 38.4%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,224. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

