Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Drops By 34.4%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLLP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,422,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000.

ROLLP stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,030. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $126.88.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

