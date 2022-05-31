Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Declines By 25.6%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ILPMF remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

