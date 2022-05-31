Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Increases By 52.0%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.0 days.

Shares of PRXXF stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

