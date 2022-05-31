Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Increases By 52.0%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.0 days.
Shares of PRXXF stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.40.
