Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Rises By 27.4%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,096.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $$30.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.