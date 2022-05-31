Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Rises By 27.4%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,096.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $$30.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

