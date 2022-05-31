Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Drops By 31.8%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JHAA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

