Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Increases By 46.4%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 628,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $17.85. 43,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,953. News has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

