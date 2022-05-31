Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expands By 59.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

MGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.01. 36,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.29.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 245,230 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

