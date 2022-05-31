Short Interest in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expands By 59.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
MGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.01. 36,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.29.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 245,230 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
