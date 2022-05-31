Short Interest in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Declines By 23.0%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 508,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $52,415,634. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $40.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,286.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,858. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,307.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.