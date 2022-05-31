Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Declines By 34.0%

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,802,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 8,793,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,149.1 days.

Shares of JPSTF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

