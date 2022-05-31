Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Expands By 33.4%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 845.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 2,919,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.