Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Increases By 36.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 16,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $108.91.
