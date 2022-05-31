Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Drops By 21.4%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 8,642,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

