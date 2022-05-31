Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Drops By 20.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 83,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 95,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,678. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

