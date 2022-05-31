Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Increases By 50.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,530 ($19.36) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.12) to GBX 1,530 ($19.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.60) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.